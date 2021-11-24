Luciana Gimenez enjoys the Maldives and stays in a hotel with a daily rate of R$53 thousand

the presenter Luciana Gimenez is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives Islands with her boyfriend, Renato Breia, and the hosting of the two during the tour gave people talk on the web. The place chosen by the couple was the luxury resort Joali, which has beautiful paradisiacal views.

Luciana has already published several photos on her social networks enjoying the place, but what shocked internet users was the price of the daily rate at the hotel. In high season, the resort offers daily rates of up to US$9.4 thousand, an amount that is equivalent to approximately R$53 thousand.

The room shown by Luciana in her hammocks offers a private pool and views of the sea. In one of her photos published in her Instagram Feed, the presenter appears posing in a bikini with the sea in the background, with the caption: “Successfully opening bikini season! How do you live every day in this paradise? Maldives is stunning and the filter is real life!”.

On Tuesday, November 23, she showed up enjoying her break in a see-through bikini that has a heart design on her breasts.

However, Renato, a financial adviser who has been Luciana’s boyfriend since September, has yet to appear in the photos released by her. Although they only started dating in September, the couple was already together about two months before.

