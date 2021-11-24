Lula minimizes dictatorship in Nicaragua and compares Ortega to Merkel

by

In an interview with newspaper El País, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) downplayed Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship in Nicaragua. In his speech, he compared the time when the dictator and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are in power, but stated that Ortega was wrong when he ordered the arrest of opponents.

“We have to defend the self-determination of peoples. You know, I can’t be cheering. Why can Angela Merkel stay in power for 16 years and Daniel Ortega not?”, Lula said.

“I cannot judge what happened in Nicaragua. In Brazil I was arrested”, said the former president. He also stressed that Ortega was wrong if he arrested opponents for not running in the election.

The PT released a statement this Tuesday (23) calling it false and bad faith to claim that Lula would have supported left-wing dictatorships.

