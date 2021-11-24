Lula’s denial of dictatorships imposes ‘extra windowpane’ on PT in elections – Politics

the declarations of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva about the dictator’s re-election Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, and the actions of the Cuban police to quell opposition protests on the island bring the PT an extra “window” in the 2022 elections. respect of Latin American autocratic regimes.

Allies of the PT were upset with Lula’s statements even more because the defense of democracy is the common denominator of the forces that oppose the Jair Bolsonaro. Dissatisfaction, however, was not enough for the majority of PSB, PSOL and even PT deputies heard by the report to speak out openly. All, however, believed that the case will serve as ammunition for opponents in the campaign.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, 23, the former judge Sergio Moro (We can) shared the video of Lula’s interview and wrote on his Twitter account: “Is the PT with Ortega’s ‘democracy’ what we want for Brazil?!”

It was in an interview with the Spanish newspaper the country that Lula compared the 16 years of Ortega’s government, in Nicaragua, to the time that the conservative Angela Merkel leads Germany (since 2005) or that the socialist Felipe Gonzalez directed Spain (1982-1996). Confronted because of the parallel between a dictatorial regime (Ortega) and democratic governments (Merkel and González), Lula recalled the arrests of seven opposition presidential candidates and compared this fact – which he condemned – to his arrest for corruption in the Lava Jato.

The consensus among Lula’s allies is that the PT was “shot in the foot”, that his speech “was very bad”. Unlike Cuba, which still enjoys prestige on the left, the Nicaraguan regime lost support after allegations of persecution of opponents. On Monday, Edgard Parrales, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), was arrested. In total, he is the 41st opponent jailed this year.

I have not been following this issue of Lula, but we are concerned about his (Ortega) continuity in the family. We have a critical view”, said the federal deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP). Former presidential candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) dodged. “I will not comment on the interview or on Nicaragua, but it is unreasonable to equate Lula and Bolsonaro in detachment from democracy.”

Lula himself received support only from the PCdoB, in line with the Sandinistas (Ortega’s supporters). “I agree with Lula. There are double standards on Latin American governments. The PCdoB respects the elections in Nicaragua”, said Ana Prestes, from the International Relations commission of the party’s Central Committee.

For Aloysio Nunes Ferreira (PSDB), former chancellor of the government of Michel Temer, it is not convenient for Lula to compare “a corrupt and bloodthirsty tyranny of Ortega with Merkel’s democratic government”. Aloysio said he has no doubts that the issue will be present in the 2022 elections.

“The democratic issue is unambiguous; it is a matter of principle, and the principle must be universal, it is not only valid here in Brazil. Someone with the worldwide resonance that Lula has, when dealing with this issue, must do it with a responsibility that goes beyond the companionship within the PT”, he said.

For Aloysio, Lula’s responsibility is greater given the moment, as it is the defense of democracy and institutions that unites the opposition to Bolsonaro. For him, the PT needs to dialogue more with other democratic currents on this issue. “To have, in this regard – as we have in opposition to Bolsonaro – a harmonization of positions, regardless of support in elections.”

The former chancellor recalls that the moment in South America is one of rising forces of the extreme right, such as José Antônio Kast, who will compete in the second round of the presidential election in Chile against the leftist Gabriel Boric. There, ten days ago, Kast took advantage of a note from the Communist Party in defense of Ortega to attack Boric. The Chilean PC is part of the front that supports Boric. “Kast used this to put himself as the defender of order,” said the historian Alberto Aggio, specialist in the history of Latin America.

It would be no different here. The chief minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet, Augusto Heleno, published on Twitter that Lula “debauches the population’s intelligence and the democratic regime”. The case stirred up social networks. the deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP) joked. “I can imagine the PT’s despair when Lula decides to comment on his old friends.”

Before Lula, the PT secretary of International Relations, Romênio Pereira, had released a note in which he celebrated Ortega’s victory and classified the election in the country as “a great popular and democratic manifestation”. Faced with the negative repercussions, the president of the party, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), stated that the note had not been submitted to the party leadership. The document was removed from the PT’s website, as if the topic had been overcome.

On Tuesday, the former president’s office said it was “false and in bad faith to say that Lula would have supported ‘left-wing dictatorships’ or equated Prime Minister Angela Merkel with President Daniel Ortega.” According to her, Lula reaffirmed defending the alternation of power, considering it wrong and undemocratic to arrest opponents to prevent them from running for elections and believing that the self-determination of peoples should be respected.

However, the impression remained for most of those who read the interview that the PT’s ambiguity in relation to leftist dictatorships is alive. “Saying he was arrested when he was virtually elected is a ruse rather than addressing the defense of democracy as a universal principle,” Aggio said.