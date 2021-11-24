Luxembourg acts in the market and makes direct contact with Cruzeiro targets for 2022 | cruise

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has been planning, for at least two weeks, who leaves, who stays and the players that Cruzeiro needs to hire for 2022. Still negotiating the renewal, the coach works in the market in the direct capture of reinforcements.

According to the ge, Vanderlei Luxembourg has been calling directly to players that you plan to work with next season, explaining the plans for the Cruise and how the work will be in 2022.

The coach, according to the report, wants “five to six” quality players to the next year. Luxa has been making contacts for Cruzeiro, which has been well received by the players. Some have already committed to working with the trainer in 2022. As revealed the ge, in recent days, Cruzeiro has a situation underway with at least a pair of players for the next year.

1 of 2 Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Other athletes indicated to the coach that they will give preference to proposals made by Cruzeiro. Luxembourg is a coach with a strong name in the market, which helps in the acceptance of offers by sought after players.

In addition, Cruzeiro, since last year, has been going through a time considered complicated in terms of market relations. Luxemburg’s presence and performance help to minimize any “noise” that exists or may arise.

Luxembourg has already carried out all the planning for the next year. However, it still awaits the official renewal of the contract. The coach’s main concern is the transfer ban. To continue in Fox, Luxa also asked for a two-year bond.