Luxembourg evaluates role in Cruzeiro: “If I didn’t arrive, the club would have problems with relegation” | cruise

Luxembourg has been on the Cruzeiro for almost four months. He took over the club in 18th place in Serie B and in the fight against relegation. It arrived with the speech of getting access. He didn’t achieve the goal, having to content himself with saving the team from the fall. But for the coach, if there was no arrival, the problems would be greater.

– I think that if I hadn’t arrived here, Cruzeiro would have had major relegation problems. The atmosphere was very tense, very bad. Cruzeiro was not used to the tense environment of relegation, it was used to the environment of dispute. It’s a novelty for Cruzeiro. You speak of Avaí. He’s used to going up and down, living that. The Cruise is not used to it. It would be very difficult to stay here in that zone (relegation), living with that there. I don’t know what could happen – evaluated the technician.

With the arrival of Luxembourg, Cruzeiro contributed R$ 10 million with businessman Pedro Lourenço. The amount was intended to pay Toca II employees, directly linked to the professional.

– I play the team up, create a favorable environment, ask Pedrinho that my hiring would take place along with the salaries paid. The employees’ environment, I used to arrive here, the employees were all p… there is no food. The guy who gets home doesn’t have food, doesn’t have money to pay for electricity, doesn’t have. The atmosphere is horrible. My concern was the employees received it. Because you only have an environment with satisfied employees. I believe – he said.

– You only have atmosphere with satisfied employees. Employee looks at the pot, has no money to pay for the boy’s school. So, it’s complicated.

With the coach, the team managed to leave the relegation zone and dream of access. But he didn’t reach the goal. For next year, Luxembourg knows what needs to be done: