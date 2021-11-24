MacBook Pro with Intel hits 49°C when exporting video; the M1… – MacMagazine

One of the selling points of Macs with Apple Silicon most prophesied by Apple is precisely the relationship between performance and energy consumption of its chips. In practice, this caused the fans to be completely removed from MacBooks Air; on the Pro’s, the use of the refrigeration system became less and less necessary.

Evidence of this energy efficiency is seen, of course, during actual use of machines equipped with Apple chips. In this sense, one user shared his experience on Twitter when exporting content with MacBook Pro Intel (i7) and another with M1 (not specified if Pro or Max).

As highlighted above by the user, both machines were under the same “light workload” for about 1 hour — and it was already possible to notice how much warmer the MacBook with Intel was (between 24°C and 29°C) than the model with M1 chip (between 22°C and 25°C).

It was after an export process in Final Cut Pro, however, that it was possible to see the biggest difference in thermal control between the machines: while the model with Intel reached 49ºC, the MacBook Pro with M1 reached 32ºC. Also, the user said that the MacBook Pro with M1 finished the export process much faster.

I did 30min of Final Cut renders on both. The Intel i7 hit 120F. The Apple Silicon (M1 Pro Max) hit 89F. Also, the M1 was finishing so much faster. It really does feel like magic using this thing. Nice work Apple. I’m looking forward to where this pushes the industry. pic.twitter.com/uo9zaaso0V — _MG_ (@_MG_) November 23, 2021

Although it hasn’t been commented on, it’s very likely that the fan work on the MacBook Pro with M1 was also much lower than on the Intel model, which is great during more intense workflows where the fans are on practically all the time. .

Here’s the user’s conclusion:

I was pretty disappointed in the last 5 years of Macbook Pros. This new Apple silicon though… definitely changing my mind.

Remember the first time you went from HDD to SSD? That’s the last time I remember a perf bump to such an extreme. — _MG_ (@_MG_) November 19, 2021 I was very disappointed in the last 5 years of MacBooks Pro. This new Apple Silicon, however… is definitely changing my mind. Remember the first time you switched from HDD to SSD? This is the last time I remember a performance crash to such an extreme.

