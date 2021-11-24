Madero receives ‘rescue’ of R$300 million from the American Carlyle fund

After several debt renegotiations with the banks, the Madero restaurant chain gained new financial momentum, now with the “bailout” of one of its biggest partners, the American fund Carlyle. The initial plan was to seek money on the Stock Exchange, through an initial offer (IPO, its acronym in English) to face the debt, which jumped to R$ 1 billion after the pandemic.

With the market turmoil, Carlyle has just signed a second check, for R$ 300 million, two years after entering Junior Durski’s restaurant through a contribution of R$ 700 million. The American fund’s share in Madero rose from 27% to around 35%. Durski continues as controller, with 57%.

With the banks, Madero managed to renegotiate its debt and postponed January maturities to July 2022. On the 17th, the restaurant chain received registration as a publicly-held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), but was unable to reach B3 .

The IPO was scheduled to take place between October and November, but ended up being suspended for the beginning of 2022 due to the worsening of the market, reflecting the increase in Brazil’s fiscal risk.

According to Madero, the debut on the Stock Exchange is maintained. The operation should be resumed “as soon as the capital market presents conditions for carrying out an operation in the parameters that the company deems appropriate”, said the company.

The company, created in Curitiba by businessman Junior Durski, has been the target of controversy in recent years thanks to some statements by its controller – in particular a video from March 2020 in which he minimized the total number of deaths from the pandemic.

Along with Carlos Wizard and Luciano Hang, from Havan, Durski is also a first-time supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, but has recently stopped making statements on the subject.

Composition of debts

Of the group’s gross debt, of R$ 1.02 billion, the majority (70%) has a short-term maturity, in up to 12 months, according to the network’s balance sheet for the third quarter. At the same time, the group’s cash position was just R$36.5 million at the end of September.

For this reason, the Paraná network had to carry out new rounds of talks with banks and managed to change the established indebtedness terms and criteria. The explosion in the group’s indebtedness would have happened because money was needed to keep the operations going during the covid-19 pandemic and also with the expansion of the network.

In the renegotiation with the banks – Bradesco, Itaú, BTG Pactual and Banco do Brasil -, Madero was not complying with agreed clauses, such as the one that provided for the company to maintain a net financial debt of up to 2.5 times the Ebitda (operating result). In conversations, the restaurant chain managed to postpone these rules to 2022.

Madero also managed to postpone the maturity of R$ 160 million debentures made with Itaú BBA, in two series that matured in September 2021 and January 2022. The term was moved to mid-year.

In a debt with BTG Pactual, of R$ 100 million, through the issuance of Bank Credit Bill (CCB), there was a new renegotiation. The maturity, which had already been pushed back to January 2022, has now been given an additional six-month extension.

The group’s net debt ended September at R$981 million, up 80.6% in 12 months. Madero had a loss of BRL 25.2 million in the third quarter, a small improvement compared to the same period in 2020, when the loss had been BRL 28 million. In the accumulated result for the year through September, the loss totals R$115 million, below the R$223 million gap in the same period in 2020.

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.