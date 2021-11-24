Magdalena Andersson becomes the 1st woman to be elected Prime Minister of Sweden | World

The Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson was elected this Wednesday (24) as Prime Minister of Sweden by Parliament and will be the first woman to hold the position of head of government in the Nordic country.

Andersson was finance minister in the government of Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who resigned on the 10th after seven years in office, weakened by a political crisis.

She is 54 years old, an economist and a former swimmer, and on Tuesday night (23), at the end of the term, reached an agreement with the Left Party to be elected (the last support she needed).

Thus, after several days of negotiations, the new prime minister was elected with 117 votes in favor and 174 against (57 deputies abstained).

A candidate for prime minister does not need majority support in parliament to be elected in Sweden. But the majority must not vote against his name (175 votes, one more than Andersson had).

Andersson was elected less than a year into the legislative elections, which are scheduled for September 2022 and are expected to be close.

His challenge will be to manage to keep the Social Democrats in power at a time when the party registers its lowest approval rating in history.

The new prime minister has already suffered her first defeat in office on her first day in office.: the Center Party announced on Wednesday that it will not support the government budget, due to the agreement announced the day before with the Left Party.

Now Andersson is in danger of governing without the budget he prepared — but with the budget of the right-wing opposition, which has the backing of the far right.