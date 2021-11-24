Magellan Current is closer to the Milky Way

Several dwarf galaxies surround the Milky Way, forming our cosmic neighborhood. The largest of these is the system composed of the Small and Large Magellanic Clouds, visible from the southern hemisphere in the night sky.

During their dance around the Milky Way over billions of years, the gravity of the Magellanic Clouds tore from each of them an enormous arc of gas – known as the Magellanic Current. This flow helps tell the story of how the Milky Way and its closest galaxies came to be and what their future will be like.

publicity

A view of the gas in the Magellan System as it would appear in the night sky. This image, taken directly from the simulations, has been slightly modified for aesthetic reasons. Credit: Colin Legg / Scott Lucchini

Astronomical models recently developed by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM) and the Space Telescope Science Institute – the scientific operations center of the Hubble Space Telescope – recreate the birth of the Magellan Current over the past 3.5 billion years.

Using the most current data on the structure of the gas, the researchers found that the current could be much closer to the Milky Way and up to five times closer to Earth than previously thought.

Published in the Nov. 8 issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the findings suggest that the current may collide with the Milky Way much sooner than expected, helping to fuel the formation of new stars in our galaxy.

“The origin of the Magellan Current has been a great mystery for the past 50 years. We propose a new solution with our models,” said Scott Lucchini, undergraduate physics student at UWM and lead author of the paper. “What was surprising was that the models brought the flow so much closer to us.”

Read more:

According to the Phys website, the new models also provide an accurate prediction of where to find the flux stars, which would have been ripped from their parent galaxies with the rest of the gas in the stream. Future telescopic observations can locate the stars and confirm that the new reconstruction of the current’s origin is correct.

“The paradigm of flow is changing,” says Lucchini. “Some thought the stars are too faint to see because they are too far away. But now we see that the flow is basically on the outside of the Milky Way’s disk.”

Elena D’Onghia, professor of astronomy at UWM and supervisor of the project, is excited by the discovery. “With current installations, we should be able to find the stars. This is exciting.”

In 2020, the research team predicted that the Magellanic Current would be enveloped by a large corona of hot gas. So they inserted this new crown into their simulations, while explaining a new model of dwarf galaxies that suggests they have a relatively short history of orbiting each other – a mere 3 billion years or more. “Adding the crown to the problem changed the orbital history of clouds,” explains Lucchini.

In this recreation, the Small Magellanic Cloud orbited around the Large Magellanic Cloud in the opposite direction of what was previously thought. As orbiting dwarf galaxies extracted gas from each other, they produced the Magellanic Current.

Thus, the orbit in the opposite direction pushed and pulled the flow so that it arced toward Earth rather than extending farther into intergalactic space. The closest current position is likely to be just 20 kiloparsecs – or about 65,000 light years – away from our planet. The clouds themselves are between 55 and 60 kiloparsecs from us.

“The revised distance changes our understanding of flow. This means that our estimates of many of the current’s properties, such as mass and density, will need to be revised,” said Andrew Fox of the Space Telescope Science Institute.

If the flow is this close, it will probably be only one-fifth the mass previously thought. Their closest approach also means that the gas will begin to merge with the Milky Way in about 50 million years, providing the new material needed to start the birth of new stars in the galaxy.

Have you watched our new YouTube videos? Subscribe to our channel.