Mall administrators admit error after investing R$ 180 million

Multiplan and BrMalls close delivery startup operation

Multiplan (MULT3) and BrMalls (BRML3), two large mall administrators, announced that they will discontinue their operational activities at Delivery Center, a delivery company installed inside malls. Delivery Center partners have contributed around R$ 180 million to the company since its creation in 2016.

According to a statement to the market, Multiplan informed that the decision will not compromise the digital innovation strategy that is based on data science applied to the experience of consumers and retailers, which continues to be developed through its Multi application. The Multi app was launched in 2019 – before the pandemic – in order to make the shopping experience more convenient.

BrMalls, on the other hand, communicated the discontinuity, even though, at first, it was against the decision, stating that it could follow the strategy of entering other markets.

In our view, Delivery Center’s initial objective, to be an exclusive partner for retailers in delivering products, failed. Competition with apps such as Rappi, iFood and Uber was too intense to be worth the ongoing investment that would be required. Therefore, we see the decision to recognize the error and discontinue the delivery company’s operation as the right one.

New technologies could inject $70 billion into the oil sector

The Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) promoted on Monday (22) the event “5G and the Brazilian Industry: short and medium term impacts”, which brought together large companies to debate the main opportunities brought by technology . On the virtual panel, representatives from Petrobras, Vale, Enel Rio and the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea) debated the main opportunities brought by 5G, the transformations in products, processes and inputs, in addition to showing how the leading companies have become preparing for that scenario.

One of the highlights of the event were the projections of the director of innovation at Petrobras, Nicolás Simone, who estimates that the new technologies that will be implemented in the oil and gas industries (5G and low-orbit satellites) should add around US$ 70 billion to the sector operations until 2030.

According to the executive, this value should rise to US$ 250 billion considering other connectivity technologies, with around US$ 180 billion expected to come from existing infrastructure.

Petrobras has been preparing to incorporate new technologies mainly in offshore platforms, the result of which should be a 20% to 25% reduction in the cost of a barrel of oil in up to 9 years. Currently, Petrobras has 7 platforms served by medium-orbit satellites, and it should reach 10 in 2022.

Regarding the fiber optic network, Petrobras wants to reach 13 platforms in 2023 and 24 production units in 2024. Regarding 4G and 5G technology, the objective is to supply 11 platform ships in 2022, 24 in 2023 and 29 , in 2024.

The new technologies will bring positive impacts to the sector, facilitating remote support for eventual repairs and maintenance, which can be carried out more efficiently and quickly using robots and drones, for example. In this way, low latency, or little delay in sending data, will increase the performance of operations.

After the auction at the beginning of the month, the challenge now is to update legislation so that municipalities can receive 5G technology, which requires 5 to 10 times more antennas than 4G, which will also be expanded from the auction onwards. The expectation is that by 2028 the 5G will be installed in all Brazilian cities with up to 30,000 inhabitants.