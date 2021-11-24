Man is stopped by Police for driving motorized beer ‘styrofoam’ without a license – World

One 25 year old man was intercepted by the Police for driving an unregistered car without a license. The unusual occurrence, however, concerns the vehicle being driven: a beer “styrofoam”, which was even towed by the authorities.

The case took place in Kerang, a small town in the state of Victoria, Australia, last Thursday (18th). The vehicle was a blue cooler attached to a four-wheel mount and a bicycle handlebar-like guide, powered by a 2.5-horsepower gasoline engine.

The cooler was undocumented, lights and rear view mirrors. Although the driver tested negative for a breathalyzer test, authorities seized the vehicle for 30 days.

Subtitle:

Vehicle is equipped with 2.5 horsepower engine Photograph:

playback/Facebook

The driver of the motor vehicle will receive a summons to appear in court posteriorly. He must be charged with driving without a license and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Use of mobility devices

The local Police pointed out, through Facebook, official information about the laws regarding the use of motorized personal mobility devices, such as electric scooters and the like.

In the post, the cooler — which also serves as a driver’s seat — is considered a vehicle due to the size and capacity of the engine. Because of this, it must meet “legislative requirements and road rules“.

In the post, several users questioned the measure, considered by some as a “waste of time”. “Since when was creativity considered illegal?” asked one profile. “What are the collision and injury statistics for a motorized cooler compared to those e-scooters flying off the trails?” asked another.

The Australian state has similar regulations for the use of scooters. According to the website Digital Look, all electric scooters, for example, are prohibited on roads and trails unless they reach a maximum speed below 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) and have a power of 200 watts (w) or less.