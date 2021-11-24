Mancini values ​​Grêmio’s handover in a tie with Flamengo and cites the weight of refereeing in the result

Grêmio’s coach, Vagner Mancini, celebrated the point won against Flamengo, this Tuesday, and again criticized the refereeing. In a match played at the Arena, Tricolor got one less, and even sought a 2-2 tie, but remains in a delicate situation in an attempt to escape relegation in Brasileirão.

Under the circumstances, after losing and having a player sent off, Mancini celebrated the draw. “The point turned out to be important for us. Maybe it’s the differential later on. But the refereeing errors weighed a lot. The expulsion hurt us a lot,” he said.

Thus, Mancini praised athletes who “wanted a draw” after being behind at the marker. He said that the team fought and recognized the athletes’ surrender. “There was panache, after a result that seemed lost. Of course we wanted to win, but unfortunately that wasn’t how the game presented itself,” he acknowledged.

Mancini said he didn’t see Flamengo’s disinterest, whose goal is the Libertadores final on Saturday, against Palmeiras. And that the tie at the Arena “sold dearly”. And continued praising the team. “I see a team winning game by game. A team that can win all four games that are left”, he praised.

Grêmio returns to the field on Friday, when it faces Bahia, at 7pm. The match, valid for the 36th round, takes place at Arena Fonte Nova and will be decisive for the intentions to continue in Serie A.





