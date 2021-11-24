Marília Mendonça’s brother announces new music with the singer – Entertainment

Marília Mendonça left an unprecedented song recorded with her brother, João Gustavo, and his duo, Dom Vittor. The novelty was confirmed by Gustavo, this Tuesday (23), in a post on social networks. Calculator, as the song was titled, hits streaming platforms on December 3rd.

The singers, through their official Instagram profile, also shared a video with some mathematical symbols. “We still have a lot to say. We’re just figuring out how to tell you this,” Dom joked, referring to the lyrics of the new work.

On Sunday (21), João Gustavo delighted the fans after sharing a video in which he appears holding his nephew Léo, aged 1 year and 11 months, on his lap. In the images, the son of the sertaneja sings the children’s song Little butterfly at karaoke with uncle. “Now, he is already conquering the world with the gift that God has given him”, wrote John.

THE death of Marília Mendonça it took everyone by surprise and caused a wave of commotion throughout Brazil. The singer, who in recent years had become the biggest phenomenon in the country and placed women in the condition of protagonists of the musical genre, he died at the age of 26, on Friday (5), after the crash of the plane he was on, in the Caratinga mountains, in Minas Gerais.