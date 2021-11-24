Marília Mendonça’s brother appears with the singer’s son and gets emotional

João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, enchanted internet users on Sunday (21), by posting a video of Leo, son of the singer, while he played with a karaoke.

In the filming, the almost 2-year-old baby is carried by his uncle, while holding a microphone and trying to sing. “He is already conquering the world with the gift that God gave”, wrote Gustavo.

The moment, which was shared on several Instagram profiles, thrilled the fans of the Queen of Suffering, who died on the 5th of last month, victim of a plane crash.

“It’s going to pull Mom, I’m sure you can see it. May God continue to bless him and all of Marília’s family as well”, said a netizen. “What a beautiful thing my God“, praised another. “How delicious. Your mom is up there watching you, my love”, wrote one more.

memories and nostalgia

On Friday afternoon (19), João Gustavo retrieved an old photo with his sister and gave it a brief vent. In Stories, the singer also posted a click of a picture frame, with a photo of him and Marília, in which they appear smiling while walking in the street. “I miss you, my cute baby”, wrote the artist.

Eternal, Marília Mendonça was also honored the day before, on Thursday (18), on the stage of the Latin Grammy 2021.

Anitta, who joined the Academy Awards, gave a speech about the artist’s death. In Spanish, Almighty said:

“Just now we lost a great artist from my country. Marilia Mendonça, from a very young age, became one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in Brazil. Marilia, along with Maiara and Maraisa, was nominated for that night. It hurts my heart that she’s not here.”

“All of us who know you know that you were a great, generous soul and friend to everyone”, completed Anitta, who finished in Portuguese: “We will remember you today, tomorrow and forever. Long live Marilia Mendonça”.