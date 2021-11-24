Marília Mendonça’s look-alike suffers great criticism and the singer’s mother takes action

the look-alike of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) has caused a lot of controversy in recent days. Samara Kalil, businesswoman and journalist, saw her life change from water to wine after the last show by Maiara and Maraisa, held on Sunday (21), in Presidente Prudente.

Her resemblance to the artist drew attention and even moved the sertaneja sisters, who insisted on hugging and taking a picture with Samara. However, on social media, she began to be criticized on social media.

Despite this, Marília Mendonça’s mother, Mrs. Ruth, decided to start following Samara. The gesture was seen as a way for her to ask for peace for the girl. Many internet users approved of her attitude.

“People are the girls to blame for being Marília’s face?“, asked an internet user. “For anyone who is a true fan of Marília Mendonça, you know that she would never like those attacks against the girl. This is a fact“, commented another.

In an interview with Splash, from the UOL portal, Samara Kalil stated that she did not have the scope that the photo would take. “I’m scared of the repercussions. I posted the photo for my audience to see and I didn’t imagine it would have all this impact. And it worries me how this will reach Maiara and Maraisa because I would never promote myself in a situation like this”, explained.

She still needed to defend herself from the accusations she had been suffering on social media. “I respect the memory of Marília, her family and friends. I’ve been getting attacks from people saying that I dressed as Marília Mendonça. Guys, I’ve always been like that. I like to dress up, I wear glasses in my daily life”, said.

“I went to the dressing room for a hug and the two said that I looked like Marília Mendonça. I hugged them both. It is undeniable my emotion. They didn’t come down from the stage to say that I looked like Marília Mendonça. This is fake news”, completed Samara.

Finally, the look-alike of the sertaneja, who died in a plane accident recently, still laughed at a situation that happened at this show in the interior of São Paulo.

“I went on stage that day and people went crazy thinking it was her. I said into the microphone, ‘you thought it was Marília, right?’. This goes back many years. I didn’t force anything. If I was pushing I would be darker and much thinner”, finished.