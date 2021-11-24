Marília’s death moves the hearts of the duo Matheus and Kauan, who reconciles with Henrique and Matheus

Top Stories

the sudden death of singer Marília Mendonça it made many people in the art world review their values. There are two days of recording for the new DVD, the country duo Matheus & Kauan, now more mature, decided to settle accounts with the past.

the duo Matheus & Kauan published, last Tuesday (23), on their social networks a video where they appear singing with Henry & Matheus, with the participation of Maiara and Maraisa.

the post of Matheus & Kauan on Instagram says: “In the distant past we had some ‘disagreements’ for mistakes on our part, but God prepared an amazing moment for us to put an eraser and everything and it was beautiful””.

The singers continue the post talking about the admiration and respect they feel for Henrique and Juliano, thank Maiara pthe giant heart link that has and the Cristhyan Ribeiro, who, without a doubt, must have the little finger in this reconciliation.

“Time heals and teaches and in this life it’s only worth planting good things!”

Henrique & Juliano posted: “May God greatly bless you today and always! My congratulations for the beautiful attitude and courage. Big hug, ok? Stay with God”

Famous, fans and followers approve and applaud Matheus & Kauan’s initiative

the country singer Henrique Menezes posted the following comment in the post of Matheus & Kauan: “I feel that the loss of our dear marilia made a lot of people rethink about life, how uncertain tomorrow is, how important it is to say today that I love you that was left for later, hug, forgive.”

Fans and followers also approved and don’t spare comments about the fairy godmother Maiara: “That’s awesome!”, “United you become great”, “Maiara is a very enlightened person”, “I already want a hit! My best pairs together”. “What a mass brother, this is what’s important”, “Now I’m accomplishedaaaaa, my loves all together. Love it too much”.

