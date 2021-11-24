Marina rebuts pinpricks by Gui Araujo

During the tenth farm formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Marina Ferrari had a falling out with Gui Araujo. The influencer did not like to hear the pawn say that she is “walking” through the reality show.

The tension started when Marina voted for Gui, saying that she cares for him, but that they both have different personalities and different games. Bill reacted by needling the game of his colleague in confinement and ex-affair.

We play very differently. Also because I play for real and Marina leaves a lot to see this part of the game. Not that it’s a problem for her, because she’s run away from all the fields so far. […] It’s worth the money for me to be walking around here, just jumping around… I’m really playing, giving blood in here. […] I feel a lot more gamer than her right now. Gui Araujo

Marina responded by saying that some pedestrians spend the afternoon sleeping and the night awake, stating that the participants act at different times of the day. The influencer added that her allies know she is, yes, playing.

“I train, I cook, I play, I interact with everyone. […] I assemble my strategies. […] I just don’t have to be manipulating, doing things from behind or changing my personality or playing in a way I don’t agree with. But I’m not here for a walk, I think I deserve it like everyone else here,” said the girl.

Gui stated that he did not attack Marina’s game and that the person interpreted the speech in a way that was convenient for her. Marina disagreed.

“He said I’m walking here. I think the last thing I’m doing here is walking,” said the influencer, saying that the reality show is very important to her and that there are many who support her.

The ex-MTV continued denying having commented on Marina’s attitude in the game and claiming that she was the one who misinterpreted him. Marina, however, did not relent and insisted that the pawn spoke about her.

“You said what our game is different and what you didn’t come for a ride, withand I are youhad walking. […] Said yes. Said yes,” he accused.

“Giving his little jumps and running away from the fields”, answered Bill.

Finally, Marina countered the needling of her fellow prisoner.

The aim of the game is also to run away from the countryside, I did it. Give it a go for me. Because I got to interact with everyone. If I had been doing nothing, just walking around, they would have put me there on the stool because I wouldn’t be interacting with anyone and it would be a vote option for many people. So if you are playing so much there, you should keep your eyes open. Marina Ferrari

At the end of Marina’s speech, Rico clapped his hands. Bill just said that “interpretation is everything”.