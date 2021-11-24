Maringá will pay double the SUS table for medical procedures

It was launched this Wednesday (24), the joint effort of consultations, exams and elective surgeries to reduce the waiting list in the municipal health network. R$ 20 million of the resources that had been set aside for the purchase of vaccines will be invested. The situation is emergency, says the Secretary of Health. During the pandemic the waiting list only increased.

Around 7,500 patients are waiting on the waiting list for elective surgeries in Maringá. Elective surgeries are those that can wait and that is why this type of procedure was suspended during the pandemic. It was necessary to save beds and supplies.

The queue for specialized consultations also increased during the pandemic because many people stopped going to health facilities. There are close to 100,000 queries held back. And 140 thousand exams.

These dammed procedures began to be carried out in a joint effort, launched this Wednesday (24).

In addition to the Municipal Hospital and the University Hospital, four other philanthropic and private hospitals were contracted to carry out surgeries, consultations and exams.

The Municipality will pay double the SUS table in each procedure, because otherwise it would not be possible to carry out the task force, explains Health Secretary Marcelo Puzzi. [ouça o áudio acima]

There will be 20 million reais for the procedures intended only for residents of Maringá and registered in basic health units.

Mayor Ulisses Maia says that the resource comes from a free source, from those 100 million reais reserved for the purchase of vaccines. It is not a Health resource. [ouça o áudio acima]

All patients in the surgery queue are being reclassified, which means a case-by-case assessment. Priority is given to the most urgent cases. Urgent and emergency surgeries were not left out during the pandemic.

