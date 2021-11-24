Maxsun HM570 motherboard has integrated Intel Core i7-11800H processor

Mobile CPU right on your desktop case

If for some reason you would like to have that specific mobile hardware inside your case like a desktop PC, Maxsun, a Chinese manufacturer, is making the Intel Core i7-11800H, mobile CPU, along with your motherboard MS-Meterstone i7-11800H Plus. As it is a mobile processor, it comes soldier straight on the main board. In other words, the set is unique.

Tiger Lake-H soldier CPU comes with copper and aluminum heatsink covering the entire area. It’s just not clear what kind of cooler will be compatible, probably LGA1200 or some LGA115X. The i7-11800H consumes up to 109W in PL2, and 45W in base TDP. It is an 8-core, 16-thread CPU manufactured in 10nm SuperFin and operates at 2.3GHz boosted to 4.6GHz on up to two cores and 4.2GHz on all cores.

No dedicated GPU is needed for the system to work, as the processor comes equipped with 32 Intel Xe-LP Execution Units. Graphics cores operate at 1.45 GHz clock. Here’s what an Intel UHD Graphics 750 can do. Spoiler Alert: you can play with it, but be beat by AMD’s Vega 8 integrated graphics.

The motherboard is micro-ATX standard, which guarantees use in almost any case, and is based on the HM570 chipset. It features three 16x, 4x and 1x PCI-E slots. The board features two M.2 slots, one of them with PCI-E Gen 4 support, and supports standard DDR4 RAM modules up to 2933 MHz with the possibility of overclocking. The i7-11800H is powered via an 8-pin connector, which is more than enough for the CPU.



The entire set is on sale for US$453.98 in the Chinese market. According to Tom’s Hardware, Maxsun products have already been on sale at Newegg, so it may only be a matter of time before the product arrives in the West, even if the interest for such hardware is something peculiar. The hardware is more expensive than AMD’s bundle consisting of MSI X570-A PRO and Ryzen 7 3700X sold for $423 at the same store.

The i7-11800H would be Intel’s first 10nm processor to hit the market, were it not for the debut it made with Intel Alder Lake CPUs earlier this month.

