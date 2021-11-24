McDonald’s promotes Black Friday with Big Mac for R$ 0.90 – Business

To the sexta-feira Negra, O McDonalds started on Tuesday (23) the sale of sandwiches for less than R$ 1, in the case of Big Mac and McChicken Bacon, both for BRL 0.90. The promotion runs until next Friday (26) and for those who pay with the Mercado Pago app.

In addition to the Big Mac and McChicken Bacon, it is also possible to purchase the quarteron it’s the Cheddar McMelt for BRL 1.90. The stores participating in the Mercado Pago campaign are here.

To pay with the Mercado Pago QR Code you need to download the Mercado Pago app and create a payment account. Afterwards, the user registers the credit card, or puts money into an account via Pix, or transfer (TED) or via bank slip.

Once that’s done, you need to open the QR Code reader in the app and scan the QR Code Mercado Pago available on the point of sale physicist.

iFood

Promotions will also be available on iFood with lightning offers throughout this week, with discounts on sandwiches, desserts and side dishes. There will also be a discount on the McDonald’s app.

See offers

In the Méqui app:

● On 11/22/21 the McFlurry Kit Kat sells for R$ 3.99 with the purchase of any McOferta;

● On 11/23 and 11/24/21 the McShake of Ovaltine is available for R$ 3.99 when purchasing any McOffer; and

● On 11/25, McFritas Pequena costs R$ 1.90.

From 11/22 to 11/26/21:

● McNuggets with 4 units for R$4.00;

● Chicken Jr for R$4.90;

● McDuplo + 300ml drink for R$ 10.90.

In iFood until 11/30/21:

● 2 Cheeseburger or Chicken Jr + Drink with 35% discount;

● Big Mac, Cheddar, McChicken, Quarteran, Double Burger Bacon, Double Barbecue, McChicken Bacon, McChicken Barbecue or McChicken Cheddar with 39% discount;

● 46% discount on the purchase of two units of Hamburgers, McChicken Jr, Cheeseburgers, McFiesta, Medium McFries or McNuggets with 6 units. The customer can choose between two units of the same item or vary between options.