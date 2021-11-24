McDonald’s sells two sandwiches for R$0.90 each

Look at Méqui Friday there, guys!! The promotions reached the sandwiches of a large chain loved by many people: McDonald’s! The brand highlights two sandwiches, each costing R$ 0.90 (ninety cents each!). They are the Big Mac and McChicken Bacon. The Quarteirão or Cheddar Mcmelt will each come out for as little as R$ 1.90 each.

But beware: the values ​​are only valid in McDonald’s, iFood or also benefits for those who pay with Mercado Pago.

To take advantage of it, you must pay by QR Code Mercado Pago via the Mercado Pago app, where discounts will be applied automatically. For those who still don’t have the Méqui app, it’s worth taking the opportunity to download it, register for the first time and still guarantee a cheeseburger “on the track”, in addition to other discount coupons. Offers are valid until Friday, November 26th.

“In yet another unmissable week of Méqui Friday, we are offering the brand’s fans opportunities to do great deals on all our channels. Either at the counter, at Drive-Tudo or by Delivery. We have options for a wide range of profiles, which were designed to reinforce our partnership with the customer”, says João Branco, Marketing VP at McDonald’s Brazil.

MORE OFFERS

See other offers made available by the fast food chain:

In McDonald’s app:

On 11/23 and 11/24, the McShake Ovaltine is available for R$ 3.99 with the purchase of any McOferta;

On 11/25, McFritas Pequena costs R$ 1.90.

From 11/22/21 to 11/26/21 – McNuggets with 4 units for R$4.00; Chicken Jr. for R$ 4.90 and McDuplo + Drink 300ml for R$ 10.90.

What is already available on iFood until 11/30/21:

2 Cheeseburger or Chicken Jr + Drink with 35% discount;

Big Mac, Cheddar, McChicken, Quarteran, Double Burger Bacon, Double Barbecue, McChicken Bacon, McChicken Barbecue or McChicken Cheddar at 39% off;

46% discount on the purchase of two units of Hamburgers, McChicken Jr, Cheeseburgers, McFiesta, Medium Fries or McNuggets with 6 units.

