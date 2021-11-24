Meet Tales of Shadowland, Free MMORPG from Rubber Mouse Studio

the brazilian studio Uzmi Games recently announced Tales of Shadowland, a new MMORPG that will be completely free. Check out the first teaser right above!

Inspired by Diablo 2, Ragnarok and Last Online, the game will focus on character skill development (instead of classes) and will feature multiple systems, such as building items and equipment, harvesting supplies and materials, riding animals, NFT transactions and PvP, PvE and GvG interactions.

With so many different mechanics, the focus of TOS it’s in the creation of communities, where players will feel free to have fun however they prefer.

“Guilds will have to have different types of characters, and thus create a community in order to raise the ‘power’ of the guild. And to strengthen this community, let’s use technology to our advantage. We are striving to create an ecosystem where people, in addition to having fun within the MMORPG, also have their own entertainment within their entertainment, focusing on interactivity within the community”, he said Douglas Mosque, the Borrachudo Mouse, which is part of Uzmi Games, to NerdBunker.

In relation to the narrative, the universe of TOS it is still being built and kept secret. But the idea is that the game offers a system in which players’ stories intertwine with those of the game. “It’s a unique opportunity to create an unprecedented metaverse, so if a group, a guild or a player stands out, it will have its history revealed in Shadowland”, explained Mesquita.

Expected to release the alpha version in January, TOS continues to develop.

Recently, the game went through a stress test that managed to put more than 300 simultaneous players in the same scene, without affecting the server. It was an important step for the studio, as creating a community of this scope in an optimized way and with good performance is being one of the biggest challenges in development. “This shows us that we now need to further optimize the game server and client (the game installed by the player) to enable the best gaming experience”, concluded Mesquita.

The Uzmi Games Studio is made up of Douglas Mesquita — also known as Rato Borrachudo —, André Ferreira, Higor Bissoli and Augusto Rocha. Tales of Shadowland is the studio’s first project.

More information is available on the game’s official website.

Tales of Shadowland will be released in alpha in January 2022 for PC.