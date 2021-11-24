Merkel Warns Covid-19 Crisis Is “Dramatic” and Current Measures “Won’t Be Enough” | International

Employee of the ICU at the University Hospital of Leipzig, Germany, treats patients. picture alliance (dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Germany is looking with concern at its neighbor Austria, which this Monday became the first European country to confine its population again in the face of the intense increase in coronavirus infections. German interim chancellor (prime minister), Angela Merkel, warned on Monday that the situation is “dramatic” and believes that it will be necessary to impose stricter restrictions than the current ones. Authorities agreed last week to ban the unvaccinated from entering restaurants and leisure establishments in regions where the pressure on the health system is highest.

“The current measures will not be enough,” Merkel said at an internal meeting of the leadership of her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), as reported by several German newspapers. The evolution of the pandemic “may surpass everything we’ve experienced so far”, warned the chancellor.

Germany has one of the worst vaccination rates in western Europe, with 68% of its population fully immunized, compared to 80% in Spain. This is one of the reasons for the explosive growth in contagions that took place in mid-October. The German healthcare system, reputed to be efficient and well-equipped, is already suffering the consequences of an exaggerated incidence. The lack of staff in the ICUs even forced the transfer of patients to other countries. Hospital occupancy figures still do not match those of last winter, but there are more beds closed due to a shortage of nurses.

German authorities are trying to convince people who have not yet been vaccinated of the importance of doing so, for their safety and that of society as a whole, while the country continues to record record numbers of new infections — this Monday, the weekly incidence reached 386 .5 cases per 100,000 population—, and hospital saturation is perceived in the southern states, such as Bavaria (with several districts without a single unoccupied ICU bed), and in the east, such as Saxony. These two regions have already adopted more drastic measures than the others, such as the closing of night entertainment places and the typical Christmas markets, which normally open at this time.

Vaccinated, recovered or dead

“Probably, by the end of winter everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead”, also warned on Monday the interim Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, in a speech much more dramatic than the previous ones. “There is a duty of solidarity with vaccination”, Spahn pointed out at a gloomy press conference in Berlin, after calling the situation “very serious”.

Spahn, accompanied by the immunologist at the Berlin hospital Charité Leif Erik Sander and the president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, asked that the entire population take the third dose of the vaccine. The campaign for the application of this new injection is very slow because several centers were closed after the summer in many regions, and now it is the family doctors who must vaccinate in their consultations.

The debate over whether the vaccine is generally mandatory is hot in a country that until weeks ago was almost unanimously against, despite the low rate of vaccination. Bavaria’s president, conservative Markus Söder, is in favor of imposing inoculation on the entire population. Spahn, for his part, says that the discussion can be postponed, as the most urgent thing now is to break the transmission chains — and a mandatory vaccine will not achieve that. The solution is to reduce contacts, he said.

The phrase about the “vaccinated, recovered or dead” is a version that has circulated in recent days on social networks of the so-called “3G rule”, applied inside bars and restaurants. Only those who demonstrate that they have been vaccinated (geimpft, in German), cured (genesene) or with a negative test (gestest) can participate in social life without restrictions. In recent days, a modified version of the phrase has been used —”geimpft, genesene, managerben (dead)”—to warn of the consequences of not getting vaccinated. The “3G rule” will soon be applied to public transport as well, and there are already states, such as Berlin and Saxony, where the “2G rule” works, that is, only those who are vaccinated or cured can enter public places.

Confinement in Austria

In Austria, the confinement came into effect this Monday amidst the surprise of many and the dissatisfaction of others, who over the weekend took to the streets to protest against the Government’s decision. Schools are open, but almost everything is closed: non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, Christmas markets, beauty salons and beauty centers. Confinement in central Europe does not mean the same as in Spain. Austrians, like the Germans last winter, can go out to work or to the doctor, play sports or go for a walk, but authorities insist you need to stay indoors and do as much telecommuting as possible.

No European country has had to resort to confinement — although restaurants and shops have been closed, as they did in Slovakia a few days ago — since massive vaccination campaigns. For Austria, which this Monday registered 13,806 new infections (the highest figure on a Monday since the start of the pandemic), this is the fourth confinement. It is expected to last 20 days, although an evaluation is foreseen in the middle of the period.

In the Upper Austria and Salzburg regions, health professionals warned for several weeks about the saturation of the ICUs, which ran out of beds. The Austrian government attributes the situation to the country’s low vaccination rate. Of the 8.9 million inhabitants, about two million did not take immunization despite having access. The weekly incidence in Austria increased to 1,107 cases per 100,000 population, three times the German average. The government announced a law that will make vaccination mandatory in February.

