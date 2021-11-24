Messi details behind the scenes of the PSG locker room and answers if it’s difficult to live with too many stars: ‘I could see it’

In an interview with the daily Marca, Messi stated that the PSG’s starry dressing room is ‘very united’

Still taking its first steps in PSG, Messi guaranteed that he is already 100% adapted. In an interview with the newspaper Marca, the 34-year-old Argentine spoke about his arrival in Paris and told details about his coexistence with the starred French cast.

“I was lucky to get to a locker room with very good players and very good people. That’s the most important thing. My adaptation was very quick. It’s true that at first it was very strange. On the one hand there is the difficulty of moving to a new location after so many years in the same location, but on the other hand it was very easy because I knew a lot of players and there is a lot of Spanish speaking there,” said the striker before completing:

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

”There are very good people. It’s a very close-knit locker room, you could already see it on the outside and it’s something I could see from the inside.”, concluded the shirt 30.

Messi hit the net for the first time in the French Championship last Saturday (20) at 3-1 victory over Nantes. He had already scored another three goals in the group stage of the Champions League.

With the star on the field, Paris faces the Manchester City this Wednesday (24), in England, at 17:00, for the fifth round of Group A of the Champions. Then face the Saint-Etienne on Sunday (28), at 9 am (GMT), by the Call 1, with transmission LIVE by ESPN on Star+.



