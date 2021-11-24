Michelle Bolsonaro dresses up as Snow White – Politics

Michelle Bolsonaro (photo: SOCIAL NETWORKS/REPRODUCTION) First lady Michelle Bolsonaro promoted this Tuesday (23/11) the 2021 edition of Voluntary Christmas at Palcio da Alvorada. To the sound of All I Want for Christmas is You, by American singer Mariah Carey, Michelle dressed up as Snow White to welcome needy children at the official residence. The images were posted on Instagram.

The action was promoted by the Ptria Voluntria program, of which Michelle is president, and included the distribution of gifts to the children, in addition to the presence of other children’s characters, music, storytelling and snacks.

O presidente Jair Bolsonaro e outros membros do governo tambm estiveram no local, como o ministro das Comunicaes, Fbio Faria, que publicou vdeo do evento em sua pgina no Twitter. “And Christmas came early here in Brasilia! This year I was godfather to Yan Kaleb, who asked for a bicycle. It is exciting to bring happiness to the little ones assisted by the @patriavolunt program. Let’s make a better Christmas for our children,” he posted.