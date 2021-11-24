Microsoft launches virtual museum commemorating 20 years of Xbox • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft continues to celebrate 20 years of Xbox and has come up with something epic.

Through a new virtual museum, you can go through 20 years of Xbox history, full of information, trivia and statistics that represent the most memorable moments of the brand, supported by 3D objects and, of course, personal statistics to leave you amazed.

The museum is divided into sections for each Xbox console and you can walk through a 3D timeline, which in the Xbox 360 era even includes mentions of the Red Ring of Death, the infamous crisis that marked Microsoft’s path in the console industry.

The launch of Xbox Live Arcade is one of the most memorable moments in the history of this industry, it changed it completely, deserving a great distinction, such as the revelation of Project Natal that would be released as Kinect.

As you would expect, the area dedicated to your statistics is one of the ones that is generating more interest and you might be surprised by the information that Microsoft has to present you.

The company knows when you first turned on your original Xbox, the game you’ve played most on an Xbox console over the last 20 years, or even what was the first achievement you unlocked.

Each user has their area and if you want, you can share the information with the world.

In my information, Microsoft lists Gears of War as the game I played the most on an Xbox console in the last 20 years, many nights out playing this with friends across the country and across borders, says I connected to Xbox Live for the first time time on March 30, 2008 and that the first game I played on Xbox 360 was Lost Odyssey (on current account it was).