Microsoft releases new emojis for Windows 11, but they aren’t as promised

Microsoft releases this Tuesday (23) a new update for Windows 11 and, in it, finally releases reworked emojis based on Fluent design. Instead of three-dimensional figurines, as announced in July of this year, figurines are completely plated.

Clippy, one of the Office suite’s classic “virtual assistants” is back in this new version of the emojis — in place, unfortunately, of the Ninja Cat Emojis, which were left behind in the renovation. In general, the emojis are very saturated colors (with gradient effects in some of them) and don’t have the obvious outlines like in the old version.

The two-dimensional stickers are similar to the 3D pattern introduced in July, but have different colors and styles (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

For the first time, Microsoft has confirmed that the three-dimensional emojis introduced in July have really fallen behind. In the original announcement, updated this Monday (22), the company points out that the new catalog will be launched exclusively on Windows 11 and will be two-dimensional.

Fake promisses

Even explained, the decision is controversial: the very text that presented the new emoji catalog highlights the preference for the 3D look over the 2D. “We opted for 3D design over 2D and chose to animate most of our emojis,” explained the company. At the time, Microsoft released a very interesting promotional video about the new style of stickers and, in a way, it created false expectations in the community.

The suspicion is that the replacement of styles happened due to limitations of Windows 11. The operating system uses a Color Font in vector format, a feature that optimizes the space taken up on disk for 2D stickers. There is still a chance that 3D emojis will appear in other Microsoft products — Microsoft Teams and Office suite programs are options — but there are no confirmations on these plans from Microsoft.

As always, the update is released in batches and may not have reached your computer yet. The novelty is contained in an optional package number KB5007262, so it can be downloaded when possible from Settings > Windows Update.

Source: Microsoft