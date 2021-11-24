Miley Cyrus comments on her lack of a 2022 Grammy nomination

This Tuesday (23) the artists who were nominated for the Grammy 2022, the biggest music award, were announced. One lack that was very much felt was that of Miley Cyrus. Fans were waiting for nominations for the album “plastic hearts”, which was highly praised for representing her encounter with rock, something that went very well. However, the disappointment was great when they realized that it was ignored.

Photo: Getty Images

While fans complain on social media, Miley Cyrus herself commented on the fact. She kept herself full and wrote a quick statement.

Miley simply published a list of great artists who never won a Grammy. “In good company,” he wrote.

Among the legendary who never won a Grammy are Sia, Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Guns N’ Roses, Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Björk, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, between others. Only big, respected and iconic people!

Miley Cyrus has been nominated for a Grammy only once. The occasion was in 2015 for the album “Bangerz” in the category “Best Pop Vocal Album”, but she didn’t win.

