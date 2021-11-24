Miley Cyrus comments on her lack of a 2022 Grammy nomination

This Tuesday (23) the artists who were nominated for the Grammy 2022, the biggest music award, were announced. One lack that was very much felt was that of Miley Cyrus. Fans were waiting for nominations for the album “plastic hearts”, which was highly praised for representing her encounter with rock, something that went very well. However, the disappointment was great when they realized that it was ignored.

Read more:

While fans complain on social media, Miley Cyrus herself commented on the fact. She kept herself full and wrote a quick statement.

Miley simply published a list of great artists who never won a Grammy. “In good company,” he wrote.

In good company. 🤘🏻 https://t.co/ASoUeuTIJ9 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2021

Among the legendary who never won a Grammy are Sia, Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Guns N’ Roses, Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Björk, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, between others. Only big, respected and iconic people!

>> Grammy 2022: Miley Cyrus and other artists ignored

Miley Cyrus has been nominated for a Grammy only once. The occasion was in 2015 for the album “Bangerz” in the category “Best Pop Vocal Album”, but she didn’t win.

See fan comments:

ANOTHER YEAR AND MILEY IS IGNORED I WANT THE #GRAMMYs IN JAIL THIS IS WHAT I WANT pic.twitter.com/1Wvr4gHcfy — peanut butter (@did1c0) November 23, 2021

one of the greatest artists of the pioneer generation of many records eq if a lot of artist does what they do today eh because miley took it in the hand of the industry and to be simply ignored with one of the best albums of the year is fucking pic.twitter.com/6HaxmOK61B — john (@jotapxtrin) November 23, 2021

shocked that miley was ignored in all rock categories #GRAMMYs — ighu (@ighorsoliveira) November 23, 2021

What do you mean Plastic Hearts was ignored, what do you mean Miley was ignored? Oh come on!!! Every year I hate the Grammys more! “Queen D!” 👑 (@DbrPiccoli) November 23, 2021

Calendar

After the announced revealed, other phases follow. From 06/12 to 05/01, the second phase of voting by members of the academy takes place. They define the winners. Whoever takes the trophy will be announced at the main ceremony on January 31st.