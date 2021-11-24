Military arrested suspected of killing young couple while children slept in England

SOMMERSET – Former soldier Collin Reeves, who served in Afghanistan, was arrested for being suspected of killing the couple Jennifer Chapple, 33, and Stephen Chapple, 36, in Sommerset, England. The death would have happened on Sunday night, while the couple’s children, aged 5 and 6, were sleeping.

Read more: ‘In the mouth it was with an English punch’: musician details attacks suffered by a suspected neo-Nazi group in SP

In addition to Collin Reeves, another 67-year-old man was also reportedly arrested during the investigation, but has since been released. The couple’s children, who were unharmed, are in the care of Jennifer’s sister, who lives in the same neighborhood.

Former soldier arrested suspected of killing British couple Photo: Social Networks

According to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’, the couple’s neighbors suspect that the death took place after Jennifer and Stephen were involved in recurring fights over parking spaces on the street where they lived. Police officers from Avon and Sommerset, who are handling the case, decided not to comment on this speculation, but confirmed that they had already contacted the couple in the past.

– Everyone here has problems with parking … it has caused problems for many – said a neighbor of the couple asked to be called just Melissa.

Read more: PF investigates the appearance of bags with almost half a ton of cocaine on beaches in Bahia and ES

Stephen Chapple was a teacher at a local school, while his wife, Jennifer, worked at a coffee shop.

“What happened to the couple is heartbreaking. I can’t even imagine the impact this could have on both children. This is a tragic incident, which shocked the community – told ‘The Guardian’ Inspector Neil Meade, who is handling the case.