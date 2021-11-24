Minister of Citizenship says government disagrees with automatic correction in Auxílio Brasil

BRASÍLIA – The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, stated that he does not agree with the automatic correction of Auxílio Brasil, as proposed by the rapporteur of the Provisional Measure, deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG). The measure, which displeases the economic team, also goes against the government.

According to Roma, the government intends to continue evaluating the granting of adjustments to the income transfer program year after year, according to the space in the budget. This year, the government granted a 17.84% readjustment in November, raising the average ticket from R$189 to R$224.

— The ties make it difficult and establish impasses within the fiscal policy. It is very important to harmonize this text – declared Rome in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

The minister also said that, despite this reservation to the text, he believes that the MP will be voted on and approved in Congress.





When asked if Auxílio Brasil complies with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which determined the government to institute a minimum income in the country, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, answered yes and that a solution is being sought in the Budget to include more families on the program:

— Without a doubt, Auxílio Brasil is a considerable step towards establishing an income transfer policy for the most needy population.

About the Senate’s initiative to make Brazil’s R$400 Aid definitive, Rome said that it would be “very good”.

— There is no opposition. President Jair Bolsonaro is determined to help those most in need. But to make this benefit permanently, it is important to identify a source of funding – highlighted the minister.