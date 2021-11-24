Ministry says US staged nuclear attack on Russia this month

by Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Defense Ministry accused the United States of staging a nuclear attack on Russia with bombers coming from two different directions earlier this month and complained that the planes were 20 kilometers from its country’s border.

The indictment comes at a time of high bilateral tension over Ukraine as US officials voice fears of a possible Russian attack on its southern neighbor, an insinuation the Kremlin said was false.

Russia, in turn, accused the US, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Ukraine of provocative and irresponsible behavior, stressing the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the Ukrainian use of Turkish drone strikes against US separatists. Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian and NATO military exercises near its borders.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country had seen a considerable increase in US strategic bomber activity, which he said had made 30 flights near Russia this month. This, he said, was 2.5 times more than in the same period last year.

Shoigu complained in private about what he said was a simulated nuclear attack on Russia in early November.

“The Defense Minister underlined that during the US ‘Global Thunder’ military exercises, 10 US strategic bombers attempted to fire nuclear weapons at Russia from the west and east,” he said, according to a quote in a statement from his portfolio. .

“The minimum proximity to our national border was 20 kilometers.”

