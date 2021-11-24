Miss Gabigol and Belo Horizonte? Jorge Jesus goes crazy with a lost goal; Look

Today’s tense clash between Benfica and Barcelona, ​​valid for the Champions League that ended 0-0, was one of those days “from heaven to hell” for Jorge Jesus, coach of the Portuguese team.

That’s because the ex-Flemish commander lived a feeling of “victory” by holding the Catalans at Camp Nou until additions. A counterattack, however, brought Lisbon forward Seferovic face to face with Ter Stegen. He took the goalkeeper out of the play with category and had the goal open, but ended it out.

The move drove Jesus crazy. Not believing what he was seeing, the Portuguese knelt on the lawn after the move. He did not hide, already at the press conference, his dissatisfaction with the lost goal. “In my 30 years working as a coach, I’ve never seen that,” said the coach.

The moment, of course, went viral among fans. Some Brazilians joked with the possible nostalgia that the coach was for Gabigol and Bruno Henrique, his former strikers from the times of Flamengo.

Others preferred to guess the content of the scolding that Seferovic took in the locker room right after the match. You’re welcome?

Watch the bid and see reactions:

