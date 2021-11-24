MN: Renato’s bullshit destroyed Fla’s psychology! It’s already been Verdão in the final – 11/24/2021

First, I want to make it clear that I don’t believe that Renato Gaúcho, as a portion of the red-black fans accuses on social networks, has “worsened” the Flamengo team on purpose in the second half to “help” Grêmio.

But it is a fact that the disastrous moves he made there in Porto Alegre ended Mengão’s last breath at the Brazilian Nationals.

When Fla were winning 2-0, Galo was losing at Allianz to Palmeiras.

It could have given emotion to the championship.

But, in the end, Atlético tied and Rubro-Negro handed the equality to Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

And it could very well have taken the turn at Arena do Grêmio.

Well, as the Brazilian was already practically lost, the great loss caused by the result in the South was for the final match of Libertadores, against Palmeiras.

You know that, in soccer, teams win relying on three strengths: technical, physical and psychological.

Physically, the red-black color of so many recent embezzlements is no longer perfect, let’s face it.

Technically too, since not so long ago we saw Mengão as a “catado” in the field, playing the Brazilian Nationals.

And now, psychologically, the Rio team has also gone into the vinegar.

This ridiculous draw certainly messed with the heads of the Flemish group.

That’s why, I confess, I’ve already made a lot of bets in this “campaign” final reindeer on who would be “elected” the Libertadores champion there in Montevideo.

But now I have little doubt that Verdão will take, that it will take its tri of America.

And this is largely due to the unnecessary controversy that Renato Gaúcho created last night.

What a fool!

