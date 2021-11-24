Mônica Martelli says how she has been dealing with the loss of Paulo Gustavo: ‘Grief is not lack, it is an excess of presence’ | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

Mônica Martelli spoke about the loss of her friend Paulo Gustavo — Photo: Globo
“I still have a lot of difficulty in getting in touch with Paulo Gustavo’s videos. I miss him a lot. I smell him, his laughter. His work is there. But that friend who called you 10 times a day doesn’t have any more . Sometimes I feel the need to hear his voice, so I go to the videos,” she said.
“Grieving is not lack, it is an excess of presence. You wake up thinking about the person, take a shower thinking about the person, go to sleep thinking about him. Paulo interfered in my life in everything. I was orphaned by his opinions about work. All of them. the decisions I counted on him,” added the actress.
Honored Mrs. Herminia — Photo: Globo
Dona Hermínia was honored with statues inaugurated in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction
The Meeting also showed the reaction of Dona Déa, mother of the artist, and of Paulo’s widower, Thales Bretas, at the inauguration of the statues in Niterói. See how exciting the moment was:
Two statues in honor of Paulo Gustavo are inaugurated in Niterói
Déa gets emotional when talking about her son Paulo Gustavo — Photo: Globo
“It’s a lot of emotion. Niterói, the city he was born in, where I built my family. He loved Niterói, the city is giving him a lot of affection, for me. I just want to say thanks,” said Dona Déa.
Dona Déa spoke with the ‘Encounter’ — Photo: Globo
Thales Bretas was moved by a tribute to Paulo Gustavo — Photo: Globo
“It’s a mixture of sensations. It’s love, pride, sadness, but at the same time a joy of recognition. Paulo loved Niterói a lot. I felt very welcomed,” said Thales.
Thales Bretas spoke to ‘Encounter’ about the tribute to Paulo Gustavo — Photo: Globo
“We already understood his greatness. I always knew I was on the side of a genius,” said Monica.
“His greatest teaching is to live in the here and now. The other beautiful teaching is that we can never forget where we came from. That was something he carried. If you think of a Christmas pine tree, why? does it dry up? Because it doesn’t have root,” added the actress.
Mônica Martelli talks about Paulo Gustavo — Photo: Globo
Mônica Martelli spoke about missing her friend — Photo: Globo
On social media, the actress recently talked about the pain of losing her friend:
Two statues in honor of Paulo Gustavo are inaugurated in Niteroi
📽 For you to kill your nostalgia, on Saturday, 11/27, Globo will screen the film “Minha Mãe é uma Peça 2”! 📽
🚶♀ São Paulo Fashion Week
Recently the actress gave an exclusive interview to Gshow and talked about the opportunity to walk on SPFW:
She shared with the audience about the emotion of being on the event’s catwalks: