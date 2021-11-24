Murilo Huff announces return to the stage after Marília Mendonça’s death

Murilo Huff appeared on Twitter this last Monday, November 22, to announce his return to the stage. The singer had suspended his entire schedule of concerts after the tragic accident that killed his ex-wife, Marília Mendonça.

“Next month there’s a lot of show, and I promise that until then I’ll be better and I’ll do my best for you,” wrote the countryman. Who even took the opportunity to thank all the affection of the fans.

“I know I’m a little gone, but I promise that little by little I’ll be coming back… I’m just giving my head some time to assimilate everything and to recompose myself and I don’t want to give you any sadness either, quite the opposite! Thanks for all the messages of support and affection”, he wrote.

FANS LIVE IN MURILO HUFF’S RETURN

Fans of the singer and Marília were thrilled with the news, leaving comments in the form of support:

We understand that this moment is to be quiet, close to Léo and his family. We will be here waiting for you. We will know how to wait as long as necessary. The important thing is for you to be okay. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸— Rose 🔥 (@RosifelizC) November 23, 2021

Don’t worry, we are with open arms so you can receive so much love and respect for your pain and loss. We love you, we love your child, we love marilia and that’s how it will be forever. God bless you ❤💫— Rafa Amaro (@amaro_rafaela) November 23, 2021

My love, come calm to the shows that we are waiting for you with the greatest love in the world, ok? We will always understand your side too. We love you so much and we miss you so much on stage ❤🙏 — Lele (@CantinhoHuff) November 23, 2021

