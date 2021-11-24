Nanda Costa shows the faces of her 1 month old twins: “they are your face”

Actress Nanda Costa enchanted by showing her twin daughters, just one month old, babies Kim and Tiê

The actress Nanda Costa he showed the faces of his twin daughters with his wife, percussionist Lan Lanh, and enchanted! Nanda and Lan Lanh became the proud mothers of little Kim and Tiê a month ago.

AND Nanda Costa now delighted to show the faces of their twin daughters. In the beautiful images, the babies appeared in identical outfits with the only difference that each one of them wore a crown with their respective name embroidered.

When showing little Tiê, Nanda made an amusing pun with her daughter’s name referring to the famous fluff doll. The actress said: “FofoleTiê da mamaim”. When showing little Kim with the cloth crown with her name embroidered, the actress wrote: “Kim Queen (Queen in English)”.

Although little Kim and Tiê are fraternal twins, that is, they are not identical, many internet users found both babies similar to mother Nanda. “The two are your dear Nanda! How beautiful”, commented one Internet user. And another internet user said: “These cute little girls and the face of Mom Nanda are very beautiful!”. A netizen said: “The twins look like Mom, beautiful and naughty like her!”

Netizens also melted for the girls. “Guys, the most beautiful babies!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “But it’s very beautiful together! How sweet!”. Another internet user said: “Too beautiful! May God bless your babies Nanda!”. A netizen said: “Crown princesses. God bring a lot of health to these little ones”.

Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh had already explained that they conceived little Kim and Tiê through in vitro fertilization. For this procedure were used only the eggs of Nanda, who is 35 years old, as Lan Lanh is 53 years old, they thought it was better to use only the actress’ eggs. They also used a national semen bank for treatment.

