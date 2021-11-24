Nasa launches mission to detour asteroid and train strategy to defend the planet – Science

THE NASA, american space agency, starts this Wednesday, the 24th, a mission that even resembles a movie from Hollywood. The double asteroid redirection test (in free translation), or simply dart mission, will try for the first time to deviate from the route of a asteroid, with the aim of protecting the Earth from future threats. This celestial body is not a danger right now, but the idea is to check if the technology we already have is enough to protect the planet from a possible similar risk.

The launch of the space probe aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX, at Vandenberg Air Force base, in California (USA), is scheduled for the dawn of Wednesday, 24. It may also be assisted by NASA channel on the Internet.

According to the American agency, no known asteroid poses a threat to Earth – at least until the next century. The Dart mission serves as a key test before any real threat, to gather data on the possibility of an asteroid deflection using a technique called kinetic impact.

Dart’s probe heads towards a binary system. With a speed of six kilometers per second, autonomously, the spacecraft must deliberately collide with the Dimorphos, an asteroid 160 meters in diameter, which orbits another larger, the Didymos, with 780 meters in diameter.

Due to its proximity to Earth, the Didymos system allows specialists in planetary defense to observe and measure the probe’s kinetic impact. With the collision, scientists estimate that the orbital period of the Dimorphos will be reduced by several minutes. The choice of the collision date, which should take place between October and November of next year, was deliberate. Every 770 days, Didymos is 11 million kilometers from the planet.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, in 2024, the ship Hera, from the Europe’s space agency (ESA), will visit the Didymos system and allow a more detailed analysis of the collision. With more specific information about Dimorphos, such as precise mass and internal structure, and the crater left by Dart, it may be possible to make kinetic impact a repeatable technique.