NASA to launch spacecraft towards asteroid for intentional collision – Science

Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and Italian Space Agency (ASI) LICIACube before impact on Didymos binary system (photo: Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins, APL/NASA) It sounds like science fiction or a child’s daydream, but NASA is actually going to launch a spaceship to try to divert an asteroid’s path. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), an unmanned mission that will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force base, Calif., on Wednesday (11/24) at 12:30 pm local time (5:30 pm) in Brasilia).

As reported by the space agency, the spacecraft was designed to head for the asteroid Dimorphos and change its route within the Didymos system. This is the first time something like this has been tried on a full scale in the world. None of the targets pose Earth risk, but NASA’s text makes it clear that DART is a mission focused on proving “that a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it (called a kinetic impact) at about 4 miles per second (6 kilometers per second)”.

Low risk

Currently, the risk of an asteroid hitting Earth is considered low. “Very few of the billions of asteroids and comets that orbit our Sun are potentially dangerous to Earth, and for at least the next century, no known asteroids threaten our planet,” explain the organizers of the DART mission. Still, scientists want to be prepared for this eventuality, should it happen in the distant future.

The mission is to “simultaneously test new technologies and provide important data to improve our modeling and forecasting ability and help us to better prepare” if or when danger is detected. The defense method scientists call kinetic impact deflection is just one of the ways to avoid fatal collisions. After impact, the research team will measure how far the asteroid is deflected using telescopes on Earth.

Armed with these data, the international scientific community hopes to improve the mathematical models of asteroid diversion and, who knows, spacecraft can act as the Hulk or Superman in a space emergency. For those who are curious, NASA will broadcast the launch live on social networks this Wednesday (11/24) at 5:30 pm, Brasilia time. Just search by agency name on Facebook, Instagram YouTube or Twitter.