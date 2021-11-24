NASA wants to use nuclear reactor on the moon to fuel long-term exploration

With the Artemis Program, NASA doesn’t just intend to take new astronauts to the Moon: the idea is to establish a permanent and sustainable human presence on our natural satellite. In order for humans to settle there in this way, it is important to ensure the supply of essential things such as water, food and energy. So NASA is inviting private companies to develop concepts for a nuclear fission system that would lie on the lunar surface — and the agency wants that to happen in just ten years.

NASA sees nuclear fission as the most practical option for future “lunar colonies”. The US space agency was already working on a similar project called Kilopower, but now it and the US Department of Energy (DOE) are calling for US aerospace companies to participate in the development of more improved concepts.

Artistic concept of the Kilopower project, which would generate nuclear energy on the Moon (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

According to NASA, a small, lightweight fission system, which fits into a lunar probe or a rover, could generate up to 10 kilowatts of electrical energy — enough to meet the needs of many ordinary homes. However, there on the Moon, the energy demand will be much greater, as it will need to maintain life support systems, load vehicles and assist in scientific experiments.

That’s why NASA and the DOE are demanding that future fission systems be able to produce at least 40 kilowatts of energy — which, according to the agency, would guarantee the supply of up to 30 homes for 10 years. The main objective is to secure energy on the Moon to prepare the most distant and ambitious destinations, such as the establishment of a human presence on Mars.

For NASA, current research aimed at developing nuclear fission energy systems can also help nuclear propulsion systems and, who knows, one day astronauts may not be able to cover large distances in space in a short time — that is, that could allow for shorter missions. The space agency and DOE will receive the proposals until February 2022, when they will disclose the most promising concepts.

Organizations will also assist selected companies in developing their concepts over 12 months. At the end of this process, all that has been learned will guide the construction of a final fission system — it will indeed qualify for a demo launch in the next 10 years. “Providing a reliable, high-powered system on the Moon is the next vital step in human space exploration,” added the head of the Fission Surface Energy Project at DOE’s National Laboratory.

