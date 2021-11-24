Netflix announces miniseries about the fire at Nightclub Kiss, in Santa Maria: ‘History eternal’, says writer | Rio Grande do Sul

Netflix Brasil announced, this Tuesday (23), the production of a miniseries about the fire at the Kiss Nightclub, which left 242 people killed and over 600 people injured in 2013 in the city of Santa Maria, Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul.

The series “Every Day the Same Night” is based on the book of the same name, by writer Daniela Arbex. The work was released by the journalist in 2018 and brings reports from people who had a connection with the tragedy.

Daniela Arbex will be a consultant for the series. At g1, the writer commented that the production will respect the story to be told. See video above.

“Although it’s a fiction, it’s an adaptation that will be told in fiction form, the characters are real. They inspire the series. This care to look after the story was a concern I had,” he says.

On social media, Daniela Arbex commented that recordings begin in January 2022, the month in which the fire turns nine. Morena Filmes will be in charge of production, directed by filmmaker Júlia Rezende and scripted by Gustavo Lipsztein. The five-chapter miniseries is on a list of planned releases for 2022 and 2023.

“It’s an encouragement for these people and for me, as a journalist, to realize that this story was immortalized in the book ‘Every day the same night’ and will be immortalized in a series that will reach millions of people not only in Brazil, but also in the around the world,” says Daniela Arbex.

The writer also commented that victims’ relatives already had prior knowledge of the series’ production. Arbex believes that the production will make people put themselves in the place of fathers and mothers to reflect on the topic and understand the path of families in their search for justice.

Daniela Arbex will be in Porto Alegre during the trial of the defendants for the fire, considering “a commitment” that you have as someone who told the story.

“Revenge is not justice. Far from any of us wanting revenge. Now that we need to put an end to a culture of impunity in Brazil, this is highly necessary. It is past time for us to give an answer,” he says.

1 of 2 The facade of the building, where the Kiss nightclub used to function, was painted black and stamped with the phrase ‘eight years of impunity’ — Photo: Fabiana Lemos/RBS TV The facade of the building, where the Kiss nightclub used to function, was painted black and stamped the phrase ‘eight years of impunity’ — Photo: Fabiana Lemos/RBS TV

Daniela Arbex’s book features more than 100 interviews with parents, survivors and those involved in the fire. The Minas Gerais reporter, winner of the Jabuti literary award, is the author of the books-report “Holocausto Brasileiro” and “Cova 312”.

“I started with the family, then I wanted to listen to the health professionals. I found that they had never talked about it, not even among them. And that impressed me,” he told g1 in 2018.

One of the testimonies in the book is by Lívia Oliveira, mother of Heitor, one of the victims of the fire. The young man was not at the party and entered the club to help rescue the event’s attendees. To g1, she told that Daniela was surprised to enter the family’s house and not find many pictures of the boy. Livia said that she doesn’t need much, because she feels that he is guiding her.

“I wouldn’t mind losing everything in life and starting over, less physically losing Hector, because I know that spiritually he is still alive”, recalls the young man’s mother.

The author made five trips to Santa Maria to write the work. In one of them, he entered the Kiss nightclub building.

“It was difficult to get in and see the place, the presence there is very strong. There are still the names of the people who had made reservations at the tables,” he recalled.

Parents, friends, survivors, firefighters, doctors and even the former mayor of the city Cezar Schirmer spoke with Daniela for the book. However, the four defendants in the process refused.