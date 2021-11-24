Netflix produces fire-based fiction miniseries at nightclub Kiss· TV News

Netflix intends to intensify the production of series, films, documentaries, animations and national reality shows for 2022, with a focus on telling Brazilian stories and attracting the interest of the local audience. One of these attractions will already arrive with a high dramatic load: the platform will produce a miniseries inspired by the fire at the Kiss nightclub, which killed 242 young people in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul, in 2013.

The miniseries will be called Every Day the Same Night and will be based on the homonymous book by journalist Daniela Arbex. She will be a script consultant, and recording is expected to start in 2022.

“[A minissérie] It tells the story of what happened in the Kiss nightclub fire. We are working to make this a fiction, so that we [brasileiros] see yourself and build our memory for future generations,” said Haná Vaisman, Netflix executive, during the Mais Brasil na Tela event this Tuesday (23).

According to Haná, the company’s intention is to continue betting on Brazilian stories, which portray the country’s strong cultural elements, national identity and diversity.

“What do we feel [com as produções brasileiras] it’s a single connection. And there is the relevance of the themes that we work on, current themes, that make us think. We want to deepen our relationship with contemporary stories”, she adds.

The fire at the Kiss nightclub happened on January 27, 2013. There, a band played a show with pyrotechnic artifacts that, in contact with the nightclub’s acoustic insulation, caused a fire. The establishment did not have enough emergency exits, no ventilation or fire brigade. Toxic smoke and confusion about leaving the place left 242 young people dead and 636 injured.

Netflix’s fictional miniseries will be produced by Morena Filmes, directed by Gustavo Lipsztein and scripted by Julia Rezende. According to Variety magazine, it will have five episodes. The platform has not yet released its cast and debut date.