Netflix will invest in 40 Brazilian productions for 2022

Netflix intends to invest heavily in Brazilian productions. This Tuesday (23), during your event More Brazil on Screen, the streaming giant announced that it will invest in 40 national ideas for 2022.

Second Francisco Ramos, Netflix’s vice president of content for Latin America, the platform is “folding” the efforts in the country — and this is accompanied by investment, too, in different genres, as highlighted by the vice president of content in Brazil, Elisabetta Zenatti, stating that the platform will offer greater variety in its productions over the next year.



Reinforcing the strategy, the company revealed some of its bets for the future, starting with Maximum load, Netflix’s first action feature in Brazil. The film will have a cast headed by Thiago Martins and Sheron Menezzes. Another ad was for bionics, a science-fiction feature directed by Alfonso Poyart (Aldo).

In comedies, the service continues to invest heavily in Leandro Hassum, which is preparing for three more projects — not yet revealed — for the platform. The platform will also have new specials by Whindersson Nunes, it’s me, and Rodrigo Sant’Anna, the I arrived!.

Going to the drama, the platform also announced the miniseries every day same night. Based on the eponymous book of Daniela Arbex, the production will recount the tragedy of the fire at Nightclub Kiss, which left 242 dead in 2013.

The renewal of tuning for its third season. The new episodes also arrive in 2022.

animations

Netflix also revealed two national animations. The first was the one already announced Crazy little boy, inspired by the work of Ziraldo. She won her first preview today.

The other, in turn, is wake up carlo. In the plot, a 7-year-old boy sleeps for 22 years and wakes up — still a child — not understanding how his best friends are now serious adults.

realities

Among the realities, Netflix announced that the Brazilian versions of Playing with fire and blind wedding were renewed for new seasons. An entrepreneurship reality show was also announced, Ideas for Sale, which will be commanded by Fernanda Souza.

The platform also released the first teaser for Queer Eye Brazil, featuring the 5 fabulous Brazilians: Fred Nicácio, Guto Requena, Rica Benozzati, Luca Scarpelli and Yohan Nicolas.

And the novels?

Netflix is ​​studying investing in the format, which is very traditional in Brazil, but with some adjustments, said Zenatti. “We are understanding what our soap opera version will be in Brazil. We are not going to do a work that lasts almost a whole year, written like an open book. Ours will be a serial work, closed“.

She also indicated that two upcoming projects on the platform, prying eyes and Only If It’s For Love, will already flirt with more leafy narratives.