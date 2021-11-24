Neuroengineer is training rats to play Doom

Researcher uses positive reinforcement to reward and teach animals

After we find out that the doom classic was working on Bluetooth USB adapter, we realized that we have to prepare for a future where all devices will only run classic games. But this also opens up a big question: who will play so much doom? A neuroengineer is working to solve this, training rats to be able to play classic games made by iD Software.

The neuroengineer himself details the work carried out in the training of these animals. Viktor Tóth, who wrote a guide on medium detailing every step of your search. In addition, he also posted videos on his channel on Youtube showing rodents playing a bit.

in your text Thoth details that he had to build a kind of RV configuration in the engine of the doom 2, where rats could traverse corridors based on a motion tracker he built. The system made by the researcher has a trapped ball that rolls with the animal’s movement and detects that it is walking, rodents are tied to special clothing and, whenever they do the right thing, they are rewarded with sugar water as a positive reinforcement.

The neuroengineer points out that one of the most difficult parts of the process was making the rats John Romero, John Carmack and Tom Hall, name of the co-founders of id Software, understand what to do when you encounter an enemy.



But to get around that he made a hit detection system in the software, whenever the animal shoots right at the target it is rewarded and realizes that this is something he must repeat. However, to give a damage penalty, whenever the rodent is hit by the enemy it is penalized, either with a minor reward or a puff of air in the face, something that makes the rodent not feel comfortable being attacked.



Despite being an interesting experiment, in the report itself Viktor Tóth questions whether the animals are somehow playing in some “significant” way. All the research and equipment made by the neuroengineer is available on this link, it is worth noting that he is a trained scientist and knows how to handle animals without harming them and that this guide is for other researchers.

Via: GameRant Source: Medium