New Ford Ranger 2023 is unveiled with F-150 look and giant screen

This is the new Ford Ranger 2023 that will be sold in Brazil. The new generation of the medium pickup takes a ride on the success of the F-150 to compose its new look and also the interior finish. For the automaker, it is the most intelligent, capable and versatile Ranger that has ever existed and will be sold in 180 countries. Despite arriving in Brazil only in 2023, the pickup is already officially making its debut, revealing its design, technologies and engines.

Just in 2023? Yes, that’s right. The manufacturer has already announced a billion-dollar investment in the factory in Santa Isabel (Argentina), where the new Ford Ranger will be assembled for all of Latin America, but production will only start in two years. Until then, everything indicates that the company should even bet on a new version of the current model as a farewell, already seen in tests in Argentina.

To say that the huge F-150 is Ford’s most important vehicle is not an exaggeration, as it has also been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for years. So it makes perfect sense that it’s the inspiration for the entire line of Ford pickup trucks. This had been indicated in leaked photos of the pickup and, shortly thereafter, by the Maverick lines, smaller and cheaper than the Ranger and which will come to Brazil in the 1st quarter of next year.

Just look at the front of the new Ranger to see the resemblance to the F-150 and Maverick. For starters, it uses the same style for the front, with “C” shaped headlamps and an LED daytime light around it. The gap created by the shape of the lights is invaded by a horizontal bar, divided in the central part. Another detail that draws attention is the “X” just below the grille and that goes to the bumper, which even resembles the Taos solution, painted in glossy black to give a disguise, in this Wildtrak version. In the other versions, the bumper has a different format and traditional painting.

While the front has enough changes to make it another pickup truck, the rear has been a little more discreet. Here, the inspiration came from Maverick, using a bucket lid that has a depression at the bottom, delimited by a strong crease and that bears the name of the pickup truck in relief. The top of the lid has also been modified, with the more prominent edge. Finally, the flashlights use an “E”-shaped LED signature.

Inside, everything is new too. Forget the current Ranger’s interior. Using straighter and more minimalist lines, the pickup highlights all its technological part. First point that catches the eye is the gigantic 12” vertical screen for the media center, using Mustang Mach-E’s SYNC4 system, capable of using voice commands and always connected to the internet. It is compatible with FordPass, allowing you to use an app on your smartphone to start the vehicle or lock the doors. The cheaper versions reduce the size of the display to 10.1”, but it will also be vertical.

Next to it is the digital instrument panel, which has not been revealed for its size. Ford says it’s fully customizable and responds according to your choice of driving modes, showing pickup information, off-road route and GPS navigator instructions. The steering wheel is the same as Maverick, concentrating the control buttons for multimedia and cruise control.

There are few physical buttons around the cabin, as most adjustments will be made on the digital screen. There are a few below multimedia for air conditioning control and yet Ford was very frugal, putting only three rotary controls for the temperature of each of the two zones and one in the middle for the radio volume. Other than that, there are buttons to increase and decrease fan speed, turn on the defogger, turn on automatic mode and for the flasher. A little further down is a wireless cell phone charger and two USB ports, one normal and one USB-C.

The center console has a very small lever, unusual for a pickup truck, which has buttons for manual gear changes on the side, accompanied by the electronic parking brake. The driving mode selector will be via a button near the armrest, where the start-stop, parking assist and descent controls are also located. It will also have a 360° camera.

At first, Ford avoided talking about any more specific details about Ranger such as performance measurements or numbers. It just revealed that the new generation will keep the 2.0 diesel engines, in versions with one or two turbos. In place of the five-cylinder 3.2 will appear the unprecedented 3.0 V6 turbo coming from the F-150. The only confirmed petrol option is the four-cylinder 2.3 EcoBoost turbocharged. Depending on the chosen thruster, it can work with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, or an upgraded 10-position automatic transmission.

A novelty is in the 4×4 traction system. It will continue with the options 4×2, 4×4 with 50/50 split drive between the two axles and 4×4 with reduced gear. It will have a fourth 4×4 all-wheel drive mode on demand, distributing power to the rear wheels as needed, made for the driver to switch to this mode and not even move again without having a specific need.

Although the presentation takes place now, the new Ford Ranger will only start being sold in global markets from 2022, as production in South Africa and Thailand will start at the beginning of next year. In the case of Brazil, the wait will be even longer. The manufacturer has already announced an investment of US$ 580 million in Argentina to update the complex in Santa Isabel, starting production of the medium pickup in 2023.