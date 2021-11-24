New Honda Hornet shows up at the Milan Motor Show

Honda took advantage of the opening of the Milan Motor Show, which began for the press on Tuesday (23), receives the public from Thursday (26) and ends on Sunday (28) to make official the return of Hornet to its line-up , a fact that should happen in the coming years.

The new generation of the motorcycle was shown at the Italian event still as a concept, that is, there is still no physical motorcycle, but a 3D sketck and a virtual presentation, materials that already serve to give some impressions about the new generation of the motorcycle. mythical naked from the Japanese manufacturer.

In terms of design we can see that the concept of the new Hornet has modern lines like the new nakeds streetfighter, with a look that refers to models like the KTM 890 Duke.

It is a muscular bike with a pointed front, a tall, wide tank, a sloping tail and a long swingarm at the rear, elements that are quite widespread in the new successful models in the segment.

Read more:

Honda CB 1000R x Yamaha MT-09: presence and strong footprint

Chat with them, a network of affection among Brazilian women

Ducati breaks paradigms with the new Monster

Honda emphasizes that the new Hornet will be a motorcycle that mixes a modern design with a high-revving engine and that can offer agility in riding. It is speculated that it will be a bike between 700 and 800 cm³ that will give rise to a new line of bikes, with a trail model also in sight, and its official presentation should take place at the end of 2022.

Discontinued in Brazil in 2014, Hornet left a legion of fans homesick, so much so that even today the naked media is one of the most researched models on the internet. And it performed well in sales while it was online, from 2004 to 2014, accounting for approximately 48,000 licensed units.

Among the attributes that make the Honda Hornet a standout model are its sporty specifications, the ease of riding and the 599 cm³ in-line four-cylinder engine. And everything indicates that the new version will offer all that and more.

But to know the final verdict we will have to wait for the scenes of the next chapters. We’re already looking forward to this story having a really cool ending for us motorcycle junkies!