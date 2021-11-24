New law creates the Cancer Person Statute – News

11/22/2021 – 11:18 AM

Disclosure/Government of São Paulo Law seeks to promote equal conditions of access to treatments

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, with a veto, the law that institutes the Statute of the Person with Cancer. Law 14.238/21 was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday (22) and aims to promote equal conditions in access to treatment for people with cancer.

The text comes from Bill 1605/19, by former deputy Eduardo Braide (MA), which was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in October.

According to the law, comprehensive health care for people with cancer through the Unified Health System (SUS) is mandatory, in the form of a regulation. Comprehensive care includes medical and pharmaceutical care, psychological care, specialized care and, whenever possible, home care and hospitalization. In addition, adequate pain treatment, multidisciplinary care and palliative care must be guaranteed.

Veto

The article that establishes the State’s duty to guarantee the access of all patients to the most effective drugs against cancer was vetoed. “The proposition goes against the public interest, considering that it would compromise the established process of analyzing health technology in Brazil and would face equity in relation to access to drug treatments for other patients with equally serious illnesses, by intending to guarantee the supply of medicines only for patients with malignant neoplasms – cancer”, says the government in the justification of the veto.

Also according to the Executive, prioritization should be established through clinical regulation, because drug treatment may not be the only therapeutic modality necessary for cancer patients.

The veto will still be analyzed by the National Congress.

Rights of the person with cancer

The law considers as fundamental rights of the person with cancer, among others:

– obtaining an early diagnosis;

– access to universal, equitable, adequate and less harmful treatment;

– access to transparent and objective information regarding the disease and its treatment;

– social and legal assistance;

– priority;

– protection of your personal, social and economic well-being;

– presence of a companion during care and treatment;

– reception, preferably by their own family, to the detriment of a shelter or long-term institution, except for one that lacks the conditions to maintain its own survival;

– prioritized home treatment;

– educational assistance in a hospital class or at home, according to the interest of the patient and his/her family.

State duties

According to the law, the State must develop specific public health policies aimed at people with cancer, which include, among other measures:

– promote preventive actions and campaigns against the disease;

– guarantee universal, equal and free access to health services;

– promote periodic evaluation of the treatment offered to cancer patients in the public health network and adopt the necessary measures to reduce existing inequalities;

– establish technical norms and standards of conduct to be observed by public and private health services in the care of people with cancer;

– stimulate scientific and technological development to promote advances in prevention, diagnosis and combating the disease;

– promote continuous training processes for professionals who work in the stages of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of people with cancer;

– train and guide family members, caregivers, assistance entities and self-help groups for people with cancer;

– organize a screening and diagnosis program that favors the early start of treatment;

– promote awareness campaigns regarding social security, tax, labor, procedural and health treatment rights and benefits, among others, for people with cancer.

Report – Lara Haje

Edition – Natalia Doederlein