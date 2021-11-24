New Mercedes-Benz C-Class goes on pre-sale for almost R$400 thousand

The sixth generation of Mercedes-Benz C-Class can now be booked in Brazil. On the streets, it arrives at the end of January, but for those with between R$ 349,900 and R$ 399,900, pre-sales are open from this Wednesday (24th). The values ​​refer to the C 300 AMG Line and C 200 AMG Line versions, respectively.

The sedan arrives in Brazil electrified. It is, therefore, the joint work between the 2.0 turbo gasoline engine, 4 cylinders, and an electric 48V called EQ Boost. The cheaper version generates 204 hp of total power. The C 300 AMG, on the other hand, is at 258 hp. The transmission is always automatic with 9 speeds. With the electric thruster, it’s up to 27 hp and an extra 20.4 mkgf of torque.

Mercedes-Benz/Disclosure

With a retouched look and technological interior, the new C-Class brings the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience to the series list (MBUX) in both versions. The multimedia center with virtual assistant, therefore, now has a 12-inch central screen. That is, twice the size of the version available on the previous model.

Mercedes-Benz/Disclosure

With the new technology, the luxury sedan follows the most expensive models of the brand and starts to obey voice commands. It works like this: just say “Hey, Mercedes!”, and the car responds to the most varied requests, such as turning on the air conditioning or calling one of the contacts in the smartphone’s phonebook, for example. It also has Distronic Plus semi-autonomous driving radar (level 2) and LED-illuminated headlamps. GPS navigation system has augmented reality.