New Mercedes-Benz C-Class has pre-sales and part of R$ 349,900

Spotted in tests in Brazil shortly after being presented worldwide, the sixth generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class can be booked at the brand’s dealerships starting tomorrow (24). The main sedan of the German brand has a redesigned design in line with the latest releases by the manufacturer, an electrified engine and new technologies.

According to Mercedes, the first units of the new C-Class will begin to land in Brazil at the end of January 2022. The luxury sedan, which is positioned between the A-Class Sedan and E-Class, will be marketed in Tupinikim land in two versions: C 200 AMG Line and C 300 AMG Line. As you can see, for now both configurations will arrive in the country with the AMG Line package, which brings a look with a more sporting proposal formed by differentiated bumpers and wheels.

Under the hood, the C-Class will bring in the C 200 AMG version the 1.5 turbo engine with 204 hp with a light hybrid 48V system, called EQ Boost and which in this second generation adds up to 27 hp and 20.39 kgfm of torque to assist in the accelerations and resumptions of the German sedan. The version also has the EQ Boost system, but swaps the 1.5 turbo for the 2.0 turbo to deliver 258 hp of power. The transmission is always automatic 9-speed and rear-wheel drive.

Among the equipment, the highlight is the new generation of the MBUX system, which now comprises a new 11.9-inch central screen twice the size of the previous generation. The screen accompanies the center console and is raised slightly in the same style as the S-Class. Driving modes, active steering assistants or air conditioning can now be operated by voice with the “Hey Mercedes”, by touch commands or by quick access keys. New LED headlights, a GPS navigator with augmented reality and a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system are also planned.

“The C-Class has always been one of our best sellers around the world. For the vast majority of its owners, it represents the realization of their dream of having a Mercedes-Benz in their garage. And now, it arrives even more impressive, a milestone in the brand’s positioning to offer a design that combines luxury and refinement with sportiness, exclusivity and technology in the right measure” says the President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Brasil, Jefferson Ferrarez .

Reservations can be made starting tomorrow (24), the first C-Class units are expected to be delivered to their owners by the end of January of next year. Before produced at the brand’s factory in Iracemápolis (SP), which was closed in December 2020, the new C-Class will come imported from Germany and become more expensive: the C 200 AMG Line version will be sold for R$ 349,900, while the top variant The C 300 AMG Line will cost R$ 399,900.