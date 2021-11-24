New Mercedes-Benz C-Class has reservations from R$ 349,900

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class had its reservations started in Brazil. The luxury sedan imported from Europe, arrives in two versions C 200 AMG Line and C 300 AMG Line, starting at R$ 349,900 and R$ 399,900, respectively.

Both options are electrified and bring more sophistication and efficiency to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which has a reduced range and focused on more luxurious versions, after the end of national production, previously made in Iracemápolis-SP.

President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans Brazil, Jefferson Ferrarez, says: “The C-Class has always been one of our best sellers around the world. For the vast majority of its owners, it represents the realization of the dream of having a Mercedes-Benz in the garage”.

Ferrarez adds: “And now, it arrives even more impressive, a milestone in the brand’s positioning to offer a design that combines luxury and refinement with sportiness, exclusivity and technology in the right measure”.

The New C-Class has a new 4-cylinder 2.0 Turbo petrol engine equipped with the 48V “EQ Boost” MHEV system, which allows the car to turn off the thruster during long decelerations and/or prolonged downhill gradients.

The electric thruster adds 27 horsepower and 20.4 kgfm of torque to the engine, which on the C200 AMG Line has 204 horsepower, while the C300 AMG Line has 258 horsepower. In both cases, the automatic transmission is the nine-speed 9G-Tronic, supporting rear-wheel drive.

Both versions will be equipped with the “AMG Line”, a finishing package developed to make the sedan even more sporty, which includes items such as bumpers and differentiated wheels.

The big highlight is the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which is the MBUX, now with a new 12-inch central screen, twice the size of the previous one. Functions are activated by voice command “Hey Mercedes” or by quick access keys.

The New C-Class also brings new LED Digital Light headlights and augmented reality navigation, as well as Distronic Plus semi-autonomous driving. With pre-order now, deliveries are scheduled for the end of January 2022.