new rules for night use and launch of the withdrawal and change function – Behavior – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market

Since Pix was launched, just over a year ago, the instant payment system has evolved in different aspects, especially in changes aimed at providing more security to operations. The most recent changes were announced by the Central Bank (BC) in a normative instruction, published in the Diário Oficial da União on Monday (22).

The night period for limited use of the Pix, up to R$1,000, can start from 8 pm, as in effect since October 4th, as well as from 10 pm, according to the normative instruction. In both cases, the night period lasts until 6:00 am the following day.

This time is defined by the customer, who can also request a limit on payments and transfers above R$1,000 in the indicated period. However, financial institutions now have up to 48 hours to grant this limit increase.

These changes come in the wake of others recently announced by the BC, such as the precautionary block, which may be carried out when the financial institution suspects a situation of fraud. In this case, the resources of the receiving account may be preventively blocked, for up to 72 hours.

The measure will allow the institution to carry out a more robust fraud analysis, increasing the probability of recovery of funds by paying users who are victims of some crime, explained the BC.

In addition, the ‘special return mechanism’ was created, which consists of a series of guidelines for fraud cases.

massive adhesion

According to data from the Central Bank, 104.4 million people of all income groups, which represent 62.4% of the adult population, already use Pix to pay or receive amounts. In all, the monetary authority has already accounted for seven billion transactions, with a financial volume of R$ 4.1 trillion.

For Henrique Castro, finance professor at the São Paulo School of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV/EESP), one of the reasons that explains the high receptivity to this new technology by the population is in the economy.

“Pix made it cheaper for people to not only make payments in commerce, but also transfer values ​​between people, in relation to the cost they had with DOC and Ted”, says Castro.

To get an idea, an internal survey by Picpay indicates that users saved, on average, around R$130 in fees that they would have doing DOC or TED, and 12 hours and 30 minutes in bank lines.

“In those 365 days, Pix was implemented, presented to the public and reached impressive levels that products and services take years to reach. I think, of course, it should continue to evolve in use, with more people discovering where and how Pix can make their daily lives easier,” says Danilo Caffaro, director of Personal Financial Services at PicPay.

Expansion of use

In Caffaro’s evaluation, Pix will still gain more space and acceptance among entrepreneurs and companies. The vision is shared by Castro, who also recalls that, according to the BC’s schedule for Pix, on the 29th, Pix Saque and Pix Troco should be made available to people.

With these two functions, consumers will be able to withdraw money from commercial establishments, as well as pay an amount above their purchase and receive the difference in cash.

“This could also be good for commerce, in the sense of moving sales, because stores can use this as a kind of ‘capture’ of customers, to buy the products they sell”, observes Castro.

Where to go?

Fernanda Garibaldi, from the Fintech and Means of Payment area at Felsberg Advogados, sees Pix’s first year with optimism. For her, the monetary authority has been improving the payment and transfer tool, including in cases of scams. She cites, for example, the possibility of creating different security keys and the opportunity to reverse an operation that was done wrongly.

“Among the new features, the Central Bank intends to make it possible for payments and transfers to be made offline”, highlights Garibaldi.

In June, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that the BC is developing a functionality so that transactions via Pix can be carried out in places without internet connection.

If it came out of the paper, this would be a possible solution to the problem of digital exclusion in the country, which, according to the professor at FGV EESP, “especially prevents lower-class people from having access to this technology, because they do not have access to the internet or to the cell phone”.

